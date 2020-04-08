The 15 Greatest Dystopian Films Of All Time

Everyone admits Blade Runner is an absolutely fantastic movie, but it suffers from being available in dozens of different cuts. The central plot remains the same — the story of a private investigator trying to stop a handful of escaped robots who blend in perfectly with humans — but the implications of the story shift significantly depending on which version you watch.



So much of your reading of the movie depends on a single dream sequence, and what it means. Regardless of which way you saw the film, its visual design is top-notch, and it’s just about the only good cyber-punk film ever made. In fact, it’s probably the pinnacle of the dystopian genre, painting a future LA bleak under its neon sky, yet still punctuated by the occasional brief bursts of humanity and decency.



It also has one of the best lines in cinema history ever “I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhauser gate. All those moments will be lost in time… like tears in rain… Time to die. ”