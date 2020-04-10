15 Geniuses Who Are Also Known Drug Addicts

Extremely well known for many, many things, Lil’ Wayne is best recognized donning a fresh white tee and matching Styrofoam cup. Inside the cup? Sizzurp! For anyone unfamiliar with this lyrical genius’ drug of choice, the active ingredients of Sizzurp combine promethazine with codeine for one truly addictive drink.

Though known to produce lethargy and a prominent sedative effect, sizzurp did anything but sing lullabies to Wayne’s career.



Famous for never writing any of his lyrics down, Lil’ Wayne dominated the rap world with his versatile vocal flow and his complex expressive rhymes. He has discussed his addiction in countless interviews, such as the must see Katie Couric special, and has reiterated his feelings on the subject.



Best summing this up is his statement: “I don’t care if it was heroin in my cup…it’s my cup. Fuck you!”

Putting aside the absurdity of heroin inside an icy Styrofoam cup, Wayne clearly was set in his addictive ways until 2009, when an eight-month jail sentence due to gun possession forced him into withdraw.



Though prior to his entry into prison, he claimed to have quit the Purple Drink during the previous year. However true that may be, he certainly quit during the sentence.



But he will never let his one true love go: marijuana. He tells Rolling Stone: “I smoke weed all day. I’m a very successful addict. And a smart one. And a very charismatic one.”



A self-proclaimed genius and addict, in one single sentence he sums himself up without leaving much out. And he didn’t even have to write it down.