The 17 Most Awesome Sword-And-Sorcery Movies Ever Made

Somehow, just somehow, The Beastmaster managed to spawn a franchise, with two sequels and a TV show. While it never did very well in the theaters, it became a mainstay of 90s era cable stations, to the point where TBS was nicknamed “The Beastmaster Station”, and HBO as “Hey, Beastmaster is On.”



The weirdest thing about this animal-controlling movie? The “black tiger” was just a tame tiger dyed and/or painted black. It’s painfully obvious, and in some scenes, you can even see the striped showing through. Is it really that hard to find a panther? Rumor has it that this led to the death of the animal, and there are also tales that when the eagle wouldn’t fly, they’d just chuck it out of a hot air balloon! That, my friends, is how you make a movie.