10 Most Insane Moments from Japanese TV

They say Japanese prank shows are the best in the world. Well, yes. If your idea of “best” means the pranks they play are so disturbingly realistic, their victims have to spend several years in institutions recovering. The look of sheer horror on this guy’s face as his buddies are brutally gunned down is not a pleasant sight — and what’s worse is watching his reaction.

Like most of us, he doesn’t try to play the hero, or even tend to his wounded pals, but drags himself into the corner of the room, wetting himself, and thinking only of saving his own skin. This truly is closer to cruelty than entertainment.