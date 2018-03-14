Top 10 Ultimate 90’s Products

The 90’s has become a decade of nostalgia. Perhaps it is because children of the 90’s were the last generation that remembers playing outside on a regular basis but was the first generation to experience the vast expansion of technology as it was happening. No matter what the 90’s mean to you, we can all agree that there are some products that still have us down in the dumps decades after their discontinuation. Whether the recipe was changed, or just scrapped altogether, in this list, you’ll find the top ten ultimate products from the 90’s

Dunkaroos

The hint of cinnamon in the sweet white frosting with just the right amount of sprinkles on top of the best vanilla cookie ever made. What more can be said? Dunkaroos were utterly delicious in their original form, but sadly, they’ve mostly fallen off the map. To everyone’s delight, an original version of this fantastic snack can be purchased on Amazon (but for a drastically inflated price). However, it is well worth it to experience the one of a kind icing full of those perfect nonpareils.

Bubble Jug

Hubba Bubba is one of the most excellent bubblegum brands of all time, as they’ve proved time and time again with classics like Ouch! Bubblegum, Bubble Tape, and the gone-but-never-forgotten Bubble Jug. These powdery nuggets came in flavors like tropical fruit, watermelon, and Caribbean blend. Through some sorcery, it would turn to gum as you chewed it. Now, all that can be found of Hubba Bubba is the aforementioned bubble tape, and standard pieces of gum in a range of standard flavors such as Original, Watermelon, and Grape.

The McPizza

What better way is there to brighten up a McMonday than to swing through the golden arches? The most prominent competitor to McDonald’s at one point was pizza, and instead of cracking under pressure, Ronald decided to join in. The McPizza was delicious, but the wait time for it was its ultimate downfall, taking up to 15 minutes to get to the hands of the customers. As delicious as it was, customers just couldn’t stand the wait when they could order a pizza for delivery in almost the same amount of time. In a business that thrives on speed, this just didn’t pan out.

Fruit Stripe

If it takes seven years to digest gum, there is still Fruit Stripe in digestive tracts across America. This gum is actually kind of hard, and the bright punch of fruity flavors lasts for just a fraction of a second; it really is just asking for us to eat it. The wrappers feature neat tongue tattoos now, and it is trying to appeal to a younger crowd, but something about the way things have changed have made it not the same. However, the brand claims that they’ve used the same recipe since the 60’s.

Cookies n Cream Nesquik

Cookies n Cream flavored Nesquik powder seemed just to disappear one day, and many people have trouble even believing that it was real. Oh, but it was. If you put a Hershey’s Cookies n Cream bar into a blender, you would come close to what this drink mix tasted like when it was still in production. The reason that this is one of the ultimate products of the 90’s is that it was incredible, but sometimes it feels like a wild dream. If that doesn’t sum up the 90’s as a decade, what does?

Gak

Gak was much like Flarp; it was a noise putty manufactured by NSI International. It was one of many Nickelodeon toys that blessed the shelves of Walmart everywhere back when Nickelodeon played good shows and had an excellent looking studio. Today, the building is cold and corporate, the toys have assimilated to fit with a younger crowd, and now that 90’s babies are old enough to play with Gak without having to fear getting it on mom and dad’s couch, we can’t find any more of this neon goo.

Tiger Electronics

Tiger Electronics gave us everything. From neat handheld LCD toys to the beloved Skip-It. They were also the mastermind behind Giga Pets, Furby, HitClips, and so much more. Tiger was absorbed by Hasbro and has gone on to continue making cool stuff, but it’s never going to be as cool. Tiger Electronics (as part of Hasbro) is now more involved in the making of digital cameras, webcams, two-way radios, and other similar gadgets. Some toys reminiscent of Tiger Electronics handhelds can still be found in the novelty toy section of Walmart, but the low-tech luxury of the originals has long since faded away.

Solo Jazz Cups

This is less of a product than it is a design, but nothing evokes that sweet 90’s nostalgia quite like a glimpse of the solo jazz design. Sweetheart Cup Company began manufacturing the cup in 1992, and it honestly looks like someone (Gina Ekiss) didn’t finish their graphics project on time and quite literally scribbled something out to turn it in when they got to boardroom. However, this jazzy vessel is one quintessential piece of the decade’s culture. The design was purchased by Solo Cup in 2004, but they have yet to revive it in all its glory.

Beanie Babies

Everyone thought once upon a time that beanie babies were going to be the next big thing to collectors in a few years time, so everyone started snatching them up like crazy. Princess the Bear is listed as the most expensive, coming in at a hefty $500,000. However, the craze just didn’t last the way it was expected. Beanie Babies were everywhere, and they just fell by the wayside as other toys stepped up to the plate. But, the craze hasn’t been forgotten, and that is what makes this another symbol of the 90’s.

Pogs

Pogs looked really cool but very few people understood how to play it as a game. The idea was that you stacked the smaller cardboard chips and then you would throw a metal one at the stack your opponent had. However many you managed to knock over, you were allowed to keep. Trading them was exceptionally cool, and the different patterns and designs on them made them extremely fun, but as more high-tech games came into the space, pogs sort of disappeared. They also were thin pieces of cardboard that children were in possession of, so they quite literally disappeared. Woops.