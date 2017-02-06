The 5 Biggest Lies Ever Told By Famous People

Telling lies is never really a great strategy but it’s something that almost everyone does once in a while. However, if you’re a celebrity there’s a good chance if you tell a lie in public that you’re going to get caught and when you do; the whole world is going to know about it. Today, we’re looking at celebrities who got caught in the act of telling absolute whoppers to the world.

Bill Clinton – Former President of the United States

They don’t get much bigger than the President of the United States but even presidents can be human and when Bill Clinton was faced with the choice about coming clean over his affair with Monica Lewinsky or denying everything; he chose the latter.

He told the nation; ““I want to say something to the American people. I want you to listen to me. I’m going to say this again, I did not have sexual relations with that woman. I never told anybody a lie. These allegations are false.”

Then a few days later, he admitted he hadn’t been entirely honest with the nation; “Indeed I did have a relationship with Ms Lewinsky that was not appropriate. In fact, it was wrong. I misled people, including my wife. I deeply regret that. This matter is between me, the two people I love most – my wife and my daughter – and our God.”

Tiger Woods – World Champion Golfer

It appears that it’s not just presidents that allow the little head to overrule the big head. Tiger Woods made $1 billion before taxes according to Forbes making him the very first sportsman in history to do so. The majority of his fortune didn’t come from the wins on the golf course but rather from the sponsors that doted on his every move.

Then Tiger crashed his car. He crashed it because his wife, Elin Nordegren, had smashed it with a golf club because he’d cheated on her.

When confronted by the media, Tiger said he’d not done any such thing. The trouble was that not only had Tiger cheated – he’d done it an awful lot. They estimate that he cheated with up to 100 women during his somewhat paltry 5 year term of marriage. When the sponsors found out; they pulled the plug and Tiger’s winning ways followed the cash and disappeared.

Beyoncé Knowles – Pop Star and Diva

Everybody who has been alive for the last 20 years knows who Beyoncé Knowles is. She’s not only had an incredibly successful solo career but was also part of the biggest girl group in history; Destiny’s Child. Apparently the fame brought about by being a global megastar wasn’t quite enough to sate Beyoncé’s ego.

On every single solo record and Destiny’s Child record that she recorded; Beyoncé received a writing credit. In fact, she had a writing credit on nearly every song that she’s ever performed. Yet, it turns out that her contribution to the composition of her music was illusory at best and straight up fraud at worst.

In 2006, she told the press that she had written the track “Irreplaceable” but the actual creator Ne-Yo came forward and called bull****. He said that the song was his own creation and she’d not chipped in so much as a key change or a note. He’d always intended the track to be released by him but then he’d realized that it would sound better if it was sung by a woman. Beyonce’s producer Bangladesh confirms that her songwriting credits are more about assuaging her superstar ego than a reflection of any aptitude for lyrics or composition.

Paris Hilton – Heiress and TV Star

We think we’re being generous describing Paris Hilton as a star but there’s no doubt that the vapid, dull heiress to the Hilton fortune is well-known. Sadly, she’s best known for her bad behavior and her inability to relate to the lives of ordinary people.

When she’s not being an out and out racist; Paris spends a lot of her time doing drugs. The trouble is she told the world on “Larry King Live” that she doesn’t do drugs. She flat out denied ever having done drugs of any kind in fact. Then she was outed online as a pothead when photos of her smoking spliff with her mates were leaked.

To add another cross to her rap sheet, she then got herself arrested for cocaine possession. Of course, given the opportunity to come clean in court – she denied that the cocaine, which was in her bag, was hers and claimed that she had no idea whatsoever where it had come from.

Then to follow this up her home was robbed by the Bling Ring who stole from several celebrities and when Hilton’s bag was examined guess what they found? More cocaine. She denied that was hers too.

Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt – Superstars of the Silver Screen

The ultimate celebrity couple of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt came to an abrupt end this year with Ms. Jolie filing for divorce and for custody of their four children. We wonder if the relationship was doomed from the start because it was built on a foundation of lies.

Back in 2004, Brad Pitt was married to the Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston. The couple were the hottest celebrity couple in the world and Jennifer Aniston was beloved by American and global audiences. Then Brad went to work on a movie with Angelina Jolie called Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The film was a reasonable success but during shooting the newspapers began to suspect something hinky about Pitt’s behavior. They asked him outright “are you having an affair with Angelina Jolie” both Pitt and Jolie denied this was the case.

Fast forward to 2008 and Angelina Jolie said in an interview to the New York Times that they’d been lying and that she and Brad Pitt had been having an affair on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Brad then confirmed this to Rolling Stone a few days later.