10 Most Lavish Pet Products

Furry friends, fur babies, doggos, whatever you call them, there are some people in this world that go above and beyond in the most ridiculous of ways when taking care of them. Pets definitely deserve love, and they deserve comfortable beds, but there are some things in this world that they just don’t need… Like collars that are covered in real diamonds, mattresses made out of golden thread, mansions, country clubs, the list goes on. The list actually does go one below, where you can read about ten of the most lavish pet products. If it is exorbitantly expensive or downright absurd, you will find it here.

Mink Fur Coats

Some dogs don’t have fur and they benefit from wearing a sweater or something to keep warm when it’s on the chilly side. But, some dogs are just too good for the PetSmart clearance rack, and they wear things like the Hartman & Rose authentic Mink Fur Coat. A fur coat is never something that you need to be warm, it’s a status symbol. If you want the world to know that your dog is better than theirs, if your dog is named something like Princess or Bentley, then you may be interested in dropping the necessary $725 to bring this product home.

Perfume

When your dog just doesn’t smell that fresh, usually you would take Fido on down to the groomer or if you were feeling particularly brave, you could just stick him in the bathtub. There are also pet deodorizing wipes for those on-the-go scent emergencies. But, if you wanted to go above and beyond the call of doggy duty, you could just buy some Sexy Beast Unisex Pet Fragrance. The unique blend of bergamot and vanilla-infused musk combined with natural patchouli, mandarin, and nutmeg oil will run you about $65 a bottle.

Party Planning

Pet birthdays are just something you laugh about in your social media feeds, but, for the four-legged pals of the elite, they are so much more. Hollywood Pet Parties is a pet bakery and party planning business that caters with treats and creates elaborately themed parties for your pet. Themes range from silly things like Cowboy BBQ and Howl-leen Party to cultural things like La Dia de Los Muertos or Bar/Bat Mitzvahs. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, you can also drop some of your hard earned dollars on bachelor parties or weddings. Prices vary, but packages cover linens, food, set-up, clean-up, supervision, games, graphics, and so much more.

Gold Mattresses

Isn’t it a little crazy that a small size pet bed is almost $20 at your local supermarket? It’s going to get scratched, chewed, covered in fur… Pets do need a place to sleep but that’s a hefty price for something that is going to go through so much wear and tear. If you’re sick of doing that, you could just opt to dish out $3,000 on a 22-karat gold-thread mattress for your pet. Magniflex introduced their line of Gold Pet Mattresses at the Las Vegas Furniture Market in 2008 after a customer requested one for her dog and the founder saw that there was a need for this type of product. Why is there a need for this type of product?

High Chairs

This product isn’t as expensive as some of the others, but the idea of it is so out there, it had to be included. People spend so much time trying to train their pets to stay away from the table at mealtimes, but there are some people in the world who pay $60 (or more) for a high chair that clips right to the dinner table so their pets can join. Hammacher Schlemmer (a company specializing in bringing customers the best, the only, and the unexpected for more than a century) insists that this product “promotes more refined behavior.” Versace even makes a pet bowl that might match your fine china, and that’s only $995.

Tiara

Have you ever looked at your pet and thought that they truly just deserve the world? The world is a little expensive, so you could just do what Bangkok jewelry designer Riwin Jirapolsek did for his pup. Kanune, his 15-year-old male Maltese, is now the proud owner of this tiara. The piece took nearly two months to finish, the body is titanium and it is covered in 153 carats of emeralds and an excess of 100 carats of diamonds. Jirapolsek has no plans to sell this product, but it is valued at $4,200,000! As heartbreaking as it is that your pet can’t have this one, perhaps a $150,000 La Jeune Tulipe Diamond Collar can soothe your despair.

Country Clubs

Some of the hallmarks of an amazing vacation are a nice luxurious suite, sleepovers with your pals, a full-service spa, and of course, a sparkling pool and exciting water park. For just under $500, a week-long getaway with all of this and more could be all yours… for your dog. Paradise Ranch is in Sun Valley in Los Angeles, California. The ranch pioneered cage-free pet boarding and offers training, a cab service, veterinary services, and you can even watch your pet via webcam. All in all, this is a great deal, but it is still an incredibly lavish expense to pay when standard boarding is typically $175 per week.

Wine

Pinot Meow, Catbernet, MosCATo, Meowmosa, Meowtini, and White Kittendel are the flavors of feline fine wines you can purchase from Apollo Peak. A Pawty Pack with four 8-meownce bottles is $19.95 (currently sold out), and individual bottles are $11.95. Meanwhile, you can get yourself warm in the chest with a 25-“meownce” bottle of Arbor Mist for around $5. Some ingredients include catnip, beets, valerian, lemongrass, and other 100% cat-safe ingredients. This is a hilarious product, and it’s adorably named, but if you’re drinking with your cat… it might be time to take a big step back and look at where you are in life. Just a thought.

Purses

Forzieri, the online Italian luxury accessories retailer, truly outdid themselves in 2014 when Pawbags hit the scene. Pawbags are miniature iterations of the croc-skin and calf’s leather designer handbags that Forzieri offers their owners. Options are abundant, which is a little bit scary. The Leonardo Delfuoco Black/Green Croc bag with matching pawbag is the most expensive and goes for $5,119; there is also the Large Saffiano Leather Tote by Le Parmentier for $507, which is the cheapest. It’s unclear if these things are still available to order, but we can all rest our heads knowing that somewhere out there, a dog has a designer bag attached to its collar for literally no reason.

Mansions

La Petite Maison prides itself in creating the most luxurious dog houses in the world™. You can create a custom doghouse if none of their available options catches your eye; all dog houses can be shipped whole, built on site, or come with plans for you to construct it. They offer a lovely stately Alabama-style mansion for $5,200, a Mexican Hacienda for $10,000, the brick manor is $9,000. That is legitimately insane! But, the absolute shining star of this list is the Super Dog House with Plasma TV and Spa. Features include a spa, temperature-controlled beds, a sound system, and a $410,825 price tag. Don’t worry, if you have a cat that wouldn’t enjoy a mansion too much, you can just get your feline friend a cat flap adorned with over a thousand Swarovski crystals for $1,644.