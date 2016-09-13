We brought you the hottest female pop stars of all time and now we give you the hottest male musicians of all time. Of course, hotness depends on taste and it’s not all about the looks with the gentlemen – it’s also about the music itself.

Adam Levine (Maroon 5)

Adam Levine is the lead singer of the pop rock sensation Maroon 5 though he began his career back in 1994 with the somewhat less well-known “Kara’s Flowers”. They went on to break up and reform and changed into Maroon 5 when James Valentine joined the band. To date he’s won a host of Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards and MTV awards as well as appearing on The Voice TV show. He’s also estimated to make more than $35 million a year.

Andrew VanWyngarden (MGMT)

There’s something little boy cheeky that comes through in Andrew to make him so eye catching and that might be because his biggest hit, to date, is “Kids”. The MGMT lead singer and guitarist has single-handedly revitalized prog rock and won a huge following will doing so.

Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys)

It might be fair to say that Alex Turner IS the Arctic Monkeys as he’s the vocalist, guitarist and songwriter for the band. He’s also had a few solo hits and runs a side project called The Last Shadow Puppets. He’s also one of the hunkiest men ever to take the stage and women melt at his soulful looks.

Brandon Flowers (The Killers)

Singer, songwriter and capable of playing nearly any instrument Brandon Flowers is also the lead vocalist of the international smash hit rock band; The Killers. Don’t be getting any ideas about getting your hands on his bod though – he’s also an active member of The Jesus Christ Church of Latter Day Saints and happily married.

Brendon Urie (Panic! At the Disco)

Brendon is the lead vocalist from Panic! At the Disco. He’s also the only member of the band still left in the group. He was born and raised Mormon but got into rock and roll when he was at school. He won the best vocalist award at the Alternative Press Music Awards in 2014. He’s also smoking hot.

Chris Brown

It might be best to look at Chris Brown rather than to touch. While there’s no denying Chris’ sex appeal and his ability to write a great record; he has an ugly history of violence with both his partner Rhianna and pretty much everyone else around him too. He’s even refused to stand for the National Anthem on the anniversary of 9/11.

David Bowie

Sadly David Bowie passed away this year in 2016 but not before releasing another critically acclaimed album. Famously bisexual in his early years and once married to Imam the hottest model on the face of the planet at the time Bowie oozed sexuality in his stage personas and in real life.

Dave Grohl

Dave’s career in the Foo Fighters and Nirvana make him a legendary contributor to the music scene. He’s also a very handsome guy who is ripped as anything and his ability to rock out is second to none.

Danny O’Donoghue (The Script)

Danny’s career includes his impressive performances in the pop act The Script and his work on the UK version of The Voice. He’s got a great clean cut look and he’s one of the hottest guys that you might actually want to take home to meet your mum.

Eddie Vedder

We’re not sure if it’s the performances in Pearl Jam or the whole moody vibe that Eddie Vedder’s got going on that makes him so hot. But whichever it is – he is hot. Pearl Jam after Nirvana were the most influential band of the grunge period and have continued to churn out hit albums ever since too.

Elvis Presley

Perhaps the earliest rock star and a man who spent much of his career on the silver screen setting teenage girls (and their mother’s) hearts aflutter. The King of Rock and Roll has shifted more than 600 million records worldwide and picked up three Grammy’s before his untimely death at the age of 42. Rest in peace Elvis.

Jimmy Hendrix

Jimmy’s not the first nor the last member of the infamous 27 club which is a collection of great musicians who died while they were 27. There’s no doubt however that his musical talent was exceptional and his unique look was part of what drove his appeal. Confidence and a little bit of peacock made him hugely appealing to women around the world.

John Bon Jovi

John Bon Jovi leant his name to the most successful rock act of all time; Bon Jovi. With more than a hundred million albums sold; his music has been heard by pretty much everyone on the planet. He’s also been the poster boy for many a bedroom wall with his smouldering good looks and fashionable hair.

John Mayer

John Mayer’s unique approach to acoustic rock is what made his music famous and “Your Body is a Wonderland” won a Grammy Award back in 2003. Mayer’s own body is a bit of a wonderland too and that’s what gets him his position on our list.

Kurt Cobain (Nirvana)

Nirvana were the most influential band of the 1990s most influential music movement – grunge. Kurt had a tempestuous on/off relationship with Courtney Love as he created the musical masterpiece that was Nevermind. His music has sold more than 75 million albums and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, after his sad suicide at the age of 27, in 2014.

Justin Timberlake

His career began as a child star in “Star Search” and the “All-New Mickey Mouse Club” but it his adult life which has brought Justin Timberlake a bucket load of success as a musician. With 5 number 1 singles and a several best-selling albums; he’s no slouch in the music department and is considered one of the hottest men of all time.

Prince

Another star who left before his time; Prince passed away this year but only after a long and glittering career as one of the world’s most celebrated musicians. Kylie Minogue said that Prince was the sexiest man alive too and her word is good enough for us.

Yannis Philippakis (The Foals)

Yannis is an interesting blend of a Greek father and a Ukrainian-Jewish mother and it’s left him with an unmistakable look. He’s a smart guy too – who dropped out of Oxford University in the UK before he read his degree. Then he formed the Foals in 2005 and started to create music that people loved almost as much as they loved the look of Yannis.

Zayn Malik

We’ve included Zayn more for his looks than his musical contribution – though he was the first British artist to hit number one in both the U.S and the U.K with a debut album. He’s a former member of One Direction, a British boy band assembled specifically for its sex appeal, and considered to be the best looking of all of them.