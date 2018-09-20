Coke and Cannabis: Can’t Beat the Feeling?

You read that right. A Cannabis-infused Coke—a marijuana-mixed version of the famous Coca Cola drink—might be upon us.

That is, if Coca-Cola Co. moves forward with the groundbreaking plan after reportedly being in “serious talks” with Aurora Cannabis Inc., an Edmonton, Canada-based medical marijuana producer and distributor.

The cannabis-infused Coke rumor started swirling as sources indicated the plan was in anticipation of the forthcoming legalization of marijuana in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced “recreational use of marijuana for adults” will be officially legal in the country on October 17, 2018.

Fun fact: The Canadian government says there is no particular reason they picked that date other than to address the provinces’ request for “more time” to “get their systems up”. Many were quick to point that October 17th is, conveniently, the 50th birthday of Jamaican musician Ziggy Marley, son of legendary Rastafarian musician and influential marijuana icon Bob Marley.

In a statement to Canada Business News Network, a Coca-Cola executive confirmed that while “no decisions have been made at this time”, they are “closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world.”

If all goes as planned, a cannabis-infused Coke variant may fall under the “recovery drink” category and “ease inflammation, pain, and cramping”—some of weed’s most recognized health benefits that propel the medical marijuana industry to new heights.

Market intelligence agencies estimate that the CBD market is set for an astronomical climb to $2.1 billion in 2020.

A representative from Aurora Cannabis confirmed it also spoke with “at least three beverage companies in the past three months” but no follow-on discussions are in place. Coca-Cola, for its part, reportedly held cannabis strategy development meetings with Ontario-based pot firm Aphria Inc. but no progress on those “high-level talks” has been made either.

Should the cannabis-infused Coke make it to store shelves, it won’t be Coca-Cola’s only move toward portfolio diversification. The 130-year-old company’s innovative beverage concepts included the recently launched peach-flavored Coke variant in the UK and its first-ever “coke-tail” of distilled spirits in Japan.

Should this exciting and equally controversial cannabis-infused-Coke plan pan out, Coca-Cola’s “Taste the Feeling” tagline couldn’t be any more accurate.