34 Crazy Laws That Are Still in Effect both at Home and Abroad

Most people want to be law abiding but it turns out that that may be more difficult than you think – there are tons of ridiculous laws still on the law books all over the world. Today we bring you the craziest laws that are still in effect both at home and abroad:

17 Crazy Laws At Home

In Quitman, Georgia it’s no joking matter when it’s illegal for chickens to cross the road Over in Carrizozo, New Mexico they may have been worried after watch The Planet of the Apes when they made it illegal for a woman to go out in public… without shaving In Washington they’d obviously had a liquid lunch when they decided it would be against the law to harass Bigfoot In Eureka, Nevada we’re back to shaving problems where it’s illegal to kiss a woman if you have a mustache In Utah they’re licensing octogenarian incest with a law that prevents cousins from marrying before their 65th birthdays In Gainsville, Georgia they don’t like cutlery for some reason and have made it illegal to consume chicken with anything but your hands Idaho is tackling the obesity problem and has made it illegal for a man to give his fiancé more than 50lbs of candy in a single box Over in San Antonio, Texas it must be hard to get a date when flirting is forbidden by law Indiana’s law makers clearly hadn’t seen a breath mint when they decreed it would be illegal to attend public events or use public transport if you’d eaten garlic and/or onions in the previous 4 hours Wyoming must have some seriously publicity shy wildlife because it’s not allowed to take a photo of a rabbit without an official permit but this is only true from January to April – for the rest of the year you can snap with impunity Alabama has nature on its mind too where bear wrestling matches are strictly prohibited North Carolina, may have our favorite peculiar law, singing off key is a punishable offence – we’re not sure how you would enforce this but we welcome all attempts to do so Rhode Island seems to have issues with dental hygiene because you can’t sell both toothpaste AND a toothbrush to the same person on a Sunday – it’s one or the other only Texas, very sensibly in our opinion, prevents people from selling their own eyeballs Paulding, Ohio is very concerned with the safety of their police officers so they made it legal for a cop to bite a dog but only on the grounds that she thinks it will calm the dog down North Carolina, is concerned citizens playing bingo might be overwhelmed by the excitement of the game and limits all games to a maximum of 5 hours Washington has rather more faith in criminals than we do; there’s a law that says a motorist who intends to do something criminal must stay at the city limits and phone a chief of police to inform them they are coming into town

And 17 Crazy Laws Abroad