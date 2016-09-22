10 Sport Stars Who Moved Into Porn

They say that sex is the best exercise but it’s hard to imagine a sexual marathon that would compare to actually running a marathon. Yet, not every professional athlete has managed to make their mark on the sport they began with and many have to turn to other careers. Some, you might be surprised to learn, have even made the jump into sexual athleticism and today we bring you sports stars who moved into porn.

Jonathan De Falco (Footballer – Racing Mechelen)

The Belgian professional footballer Jonathan De Falco never really impressed on the pitch and his career was going nowhere when he was dropped permanently for a sporting injury. He didn’t let that stop him and once he left the team – he danced in nightclubs to earn a coin. Then moved into “massage services” before getting his break in gay porn. This wasn’t the best news for his girlfriend who was soon supplanted by a boyfriend who the pornstar has now introduced to his parents as his partner.

Jon Koppenhaver (MMA – War Machine)

“War Machine”, Jon Koppenhaver, has led something of a troubled life. He was chucked out of MMA life for being somewhat of a prima donna. So given that there’s not a huge demand for ex-MMA experts in the real world; he thought he’d try his hand at porn. It wasn’t a long career as his temper got the better of him at a porn star’s party and after he attacked a few guests; he was dumped from porn. Then he went to prison, for attempted murder no less, where he tried to hang himself.

Jackie Chan (Kung Fu)

Jackie Chan is, of course, a mega star today and it’s hard to imagine that the world’s most insane Kung Fu artist (he does all his own stunts in his films and if famous for having broken every bone in his body for doing so) would need to spend time in porn. But 31 years ago Jackie fell on hard times in Hong Kong and ended up starting in a porno called “All in the Family” . Fortunately for Jackie better times were lurking around the corner.

Joanie Laurer (WWE – Chyna)

WWE’s Chyna was a huge star and a somewhat masculine looking lady in the ring. It appears that once she’d got out of the ring that she’d entered a race to demonstrate to the entire human race that she really does have a vagina. She recorded “One Night in China” ostensibly a “leaked sex tape” but without the pretense that it was any such thing. She sold it to porno distributors immediately and then went on to pose for the cover.

Robert Rosenberg (Boxer)

Robert Rosenberg’s done way more porn that fighting. He’s actually been in over 8,000 porn scenes in the European porn producer’s BangBros’ videos. He claims that he was the only European porn star ever to bang Jenna Jameson. We aren’t going to watch every tape she’s been in to see if that’s true. Our wrists couldn’t take it. Rosenberg is back in boxing now and has won more than he has lost so far.

Lea Lexis (Gymnast)

Lea Lexis is a serious hardcore porn star and perhaps the filthiest professional sportsperson on our list by a long, long way. However, she actually represented Romania as a gymnast for the country’s national team and that means she’s very much a sportswoman. Once you’ve seen the films she’s starred in – you’ll be pretty certain of that too. There’s almost nothing that Lea Lexis won’t do; so you should be able to find something you like in her back catalogue.

Yvette Bova (Professional Body Builder)

There is a niche section of porn for everyone and some guys like really, really muscly women. One of the most muscly adult stars of all time is Yvettte Bova. She’s been so successful in the porno game that she’s also founded her own porn production company YB Entertained. Your eyes will burn if you do but we just find them – we don’t recommend them.

Paul Donahoe (Wrestler)

Paul Donahoe was an accidental porn star. He did make porn but he didn’t intend for people to know about it. He was disguised in the film (made with a friend on his university wrestling team) but somehow somebody noticed one of his tattoos and then took it upon themselves to report him. Paul was then fined $2,000 by his team (which is exactly what he earned as a porn star) and made him donate the money to a non-profit. He went on to come 2nd nationally in his weight class – 125lb.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Professional Body Builder)

Another huge star and this time also the former Governor of California (and we suspect if he hadn’t been barred on grounds of birth from the job – he might also be former President of the United States) Arnold Schwarzenegger. He was once Mr. Olympia the pinnacle of body building achievement. He was famous throughout the sport for developing new methods and ideas. He also had, for a bodybuilder, the kind of body that a certain type of man might like to get to grips with in the privacy of his own home – that’s how Arnold ended up getting his kit off for a gay magazine in 1977 called After Dark.

Kazuhito Tadano (Baseball Player – Japan)

Our last celebrity isn’t an American celebrity but rather a professional Japanese whose porn career led to a move to the Cleveland Indians. He appeared in a gay porn film called “Complete File” which sadly for him was noticed by the eagle eyed Japanese press and before his Japanese pro-baseball career could take off – he was out of a job. He was happy to come to the United States to play ball though. Why? Because Kazuhito can’t speak a word of English and he was sure that no matter how rude fans were about his past – he wouldn’t understand what they were saying and thus they couldn’t upset him.