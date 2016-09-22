10 Movies Where the Sex Scenes Include REAL Sex

It’s become a common thing in Hollywood to have a body double whose job it is to make the actor or actress look fantastic as they engage in fake sexual contact. What’s not so common are the films in which the actors and actresses are actually having sex rather than other people faking it on their behalf. It’s not very common at all, in fact, but here are XX movies where the sex scenes include real sex.

9 Songs

The title of the film refers to the nine songs that are played by a series of eight different rock bands throughout the movie. Its director Michael Winterbottom decided on a romantic drama with a difference – it would include unsimulated footage of people doing the horizontal bop. There’s oral, masturbation, there’s actual sex and even a scene in which a genuine ejaculation is shown. Derek Malcolm of The Guardian said of the film: “Nine Songs looks like a porn movie, but it feels like a love story. The sex is used as a metaphor for the rest of the couple’s relationship. And it is shot with Winterbottom’s customary sensitivity.”

Gandu

India is famed for its strong sexual mores and its reluctance to involve anything risqué in its film industry which is why Gandu is a surprise entrant on our list. There’s an ongoing debate as to whether the 2010 movie is in fact straight up porn or something more nuanced. Many Indian audience members walked out during the screening of the movie in protest. The film is shot in black and white apart from the sex scene which merited a Technicolor presentation.

Sweet Movie

When a movie is short for the art-house crowd; there’s a much higher chance of it being sexually explicit. 1974’s Sweet House is directed by Dusan Makavejev the Yugoslav director and was in essence a comedy. The sex scenes are stomach churning and include both coprophilia and emetophilia. Not all the sex scenes are real, some are staged but they are all very explicit and the film was banned in a ton of countries upon release.

Love

A rather more recent entrant to the list; 2015’s Love was a French drama produced in 3D. In general the film was critically panned and its only real appeal was the fact that its sex scenes included real sex. From its 42% score on Rotten Tomatoes – it’s probably fair to say that they didn’t get the audiences as hot under the collar as the director had anticipated.

Anatomy of Hell

Another French movie and another fairly pitiful film. The premise of 2004’s Anatomy of Hell is that a gay woman tries to kill herself and then hires a straight guy to lock her up and do what he wants with her for four days. Unsurprisingly it’s panned for its homophobia but even the critics who hated the movie were quick to point out that the sex scenes were in fact ground breaking.

In the Realm of the Senses

In the Realm of the Senses was a Japanese movie made by a French-Japanese director in 1976. It was banned nearly everywhere when it came out due to its uncensored and unsimulated sex scenes and in much of the world it wasn’t unbanned until the late 2000s. However, the scene that caused the most controversy wasn’t entirely sexual it was the moment when the lead actress cuts off a boy’s penis and testicles. So you might want to keep that in mind before you track this one down for a night of romantic porn watching on the sofa.

Shortbus

Shortbus was directed in 2006 by John Cameron Mitchell. It is an “erotic comedy-drama”. The director says that his use of lots and lots of sex wasn’t intended to be sexual but rather to serve as a sexual metaphor for day-to-day life. We’re not convinced – there’s more sex in Shortbus than almost any other movie on this list. However, Rolling Stone magazine said of Shortbus; “If there is such a thing as hard-core with a soft heart, this is it.” It is also one of the better received, both by critics and the public, movies on our list.

Love Actually… Sucks!

It might sound like a porn parody but it was actually a mainstream tribute to the original – which just happened to feature a lot of sex. It is Hong Kong cinema release, which is why you might not have heard of it, by Danny Cheng Wan-Cheung. It was designed to challenge some of the strict sexual taboos of Hong Kong based audiences as much as it was to entertain. With no official English language version; it should be easier to focus on the “art direction” and make up your own mind as to whether it succeeds.

Through the Looking Glass

This 1976 avant-garde flick has absolutely nothing to do with Alice in Wonderland. Instead the concept is about a socialite who finds herself with a mirror which “ignites her sexual desires”. Why? Because as a teen she used to masturbate in front of the mirror. (Nobody said the plot of any of these movies had to be any good – did they?) Surprisingly, it is one of the least controversial movies on our list and despite its age – it got a good run at the box office of mainly art house cinemas across North America and Europe.

Scarlet Diva

Scarlet Diva is the last entry on our list and it’s possibly the most honest movie here too. It was an auto-biographical representation of the director’s, Asia Argento, life. It examines all the self-destructive moments of her past life from drunk to drugs and other (including sexual) excess. The concept is that she then, slowly, moves away from being a disaster by focusing all her efforts on becoming a director. We’re not sure that the film pulls of “meaningful” at all but the sex scenes are hot and the lead actress, Anna Batista, is stunning. This might be the best movie of the bunch to watch.