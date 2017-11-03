10 Conspiracy Theories That Turned Out To Be True

Everyone loves a good conspiracy theory. Some of them come from totally left field and are cause for a good laugh, but some have a creepy quality to them. Some have the whisperings of truth crawling through them, and people enjoy the tension and the mystery that comes along with discussing them. Here are ten times that the truth still stood when the tin hat was removed, ten conspiracy theories that turned out to be true!

Nayirah Fake Testimony

The theory: The 15-year-old girl that took the stand at the 1990 Human Rights Caucus gave a horrendous testimony about the horrible actions of Iraqi soldiers after their invasion of Kuwait that was highly referenced by politicians for years to come. No one believed it to be real, but all a scam perpetrated to garner support for backing Kuwait in the Gulf War.

The truth: Nayirah gave false testimony at the hearing. It was organized by Citizens for a Free Kuwait, run by an American public relations firm Hill & Knowlton. Amnesty International even corroborated her story.

Apple Being Shady With eBooks

The theory: eBook prices started to get unreasonably higher a few years ago, and Amazon was slipping. This happened around the same time that iBooks began to take off. Everyone thought that Apple might have had a hand in this to boost their own success.

The truth: Apple conspired with five publishing companies to drive prices up to try to make Amazon go under. Even afterward, Amazon still owned 2/3rds of the market; they did this by even taking a loss just to sell their products.

The Assassination of Abraham Lincoln

The conspiracy: People believed that John Wilkes Booth was not acting alone and there was a plot in place to kill several vital players in politics, but it didn’t go according to plan.

The truth: There were other men involved in the plot to assassinate the Vice President and the Secretary of State. The Secretary of State, William Seward, was thankfully targeted by a poor marksman and ended up only being wounded. Vice President Johnson was spared entirely, his planned assassin got cold feet and never pulled the trigger.

Actual Cancer Sticks

The theory: Very simply, cigarettes are harmful to your health and can cause cancer and a variety of other complications.

The truth: Smoking tobacco was touted as beneficial for many years, even though research dates back to the 1920’s saying that the effects were actually not beneficial but, quite the opposite. In 1950, it was common knowledge that cigarettes were almost guaranteed to cause lung cancer. Nothing was announced to the public until the 1990’s.

Watergate

The theory: President Nixon was directly involved in attempting to undermine and discredit his opponents, steal secret documents, and eavesdrop on conversations via wiretapping to ensure his reelection.

The truth: All of it was true. The Watergate Hotel scandal is so significant that people still reference it today. Such as when the iPhone 6 had an issue where sitting on the phone could bend its thin frame, people called this Bendgate. When members of legendary boyband One Direction were caught smoking weed, their outrageously dedicated fanbase dubbed the incident Weedgate.

The CIA Working With the Dalai Lama

The theory: The CIA was aiding the Tibetan Resistance and the Dalai Lama to undermine the Chinese Government. The Chinese government hates the Dalai Lama and have been trying to get their hands on him for years, and people believe that the CIA was funneling money into the resistance to help keep this from happening.

The truth: The CIA was giving an alleged 6 figure annual salary that went to the Dalai Lama himself. His Holiness denies this, but in declassified official documents, the CIA admitted to this funding with one purpose being “to build a capability for resistance against possible political developments inside Communist China.”

Iran-Contra Scandal

The theory: The government of the United States disregarded the embargo with Iran and sold them weapons to pull political strings in its favor.

The truth: Very high-level government officials worked with the government of Iran and sold them weapons in return for the release of seven hostages being held in Lebanon. Then, that money was used to support Nicaraguan militants. Even with good intention, several laws were violated in this process.

Canada’s Gaydar

The theory: This is relatively lighthearted, even though based on archaic and often discriminatory stereotypes. The theory is that there is a way to detect homosexuality in people somehow, and this is usually comically referred to as having a gaydar.

The truth: Canada was not always the polite and equal utopia that people believe it to be, and in the 1960’s their government hired a professor to create a fruit machine. The fruit machine is just as nasty as it sounds in this context, and could supposedly detect homosexuality. He wanted to eradicate the queer members of the government. Hundreds of people lost their jobs.

Fake-triotism

The theory: Due to recent events, and even before the flurry of news articles that exist today, it has been believed that the NFL’s patriotism and high regard for the military is a pay to play operation.

The truth: In 2015, Senators Jeff Flake and John McCain admitted that the Department of Defense paid almost $10 million to sports leagues like the NFL, NHL, MLB, and so on to promote America. So much for America’s pastimes.

MKUltra

The theory: The government was conducting tests on unknowing (and likely unwilling) citizens to test the effects of LSD in order to study the possibility of mind control.

The truth: MK Ultra. This experiment ran from 1953 to the early 70’s, and unbeknownst to the community, they were being dosed with LSD. While the point of the trial was to advance national security and intelligence operations, it violated many laws and every medical code of ethics you could imagine.