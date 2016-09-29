10 Celebrities Whose Words and Deeds Were Straight Up Revolting

While celebrities are as human as the rest of us; there is a certain amount of responsibility that comes with being a celebrity. They have genuine influence over people in the “real world” as sad as that may be and while the majority of celebrities seem to understand that they have a responsibility to watch what they say and do; some of them just don’t get it at all. These 10 celebrities crossed all the boundaries of acceptable and metaphorically urinated over standards of good taste, decency and even legality.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is the spoiled brat heiress to the Hilton fortune. She’s essentially famous for being rich and marginally attractive. According to her wiki entry she’s “an American businesswoman, socialite, television personality, model, actress, singer, DJ, and author.” Which may or may not be accurate but what it neglects to mention is that she’s also a revolting racist. She said that black men were “gross” and refused to so much as even consider touching a black man. She also said of herself and her sister, Nicky, while dancing that they looked like “two [that n-word everybody knows is not OK to use]”.

Brigitte Bardot

Brigitte Bardot was once one of the world’s biggest sex symbols before retiring and becoming increasingly “crazy cat lady” in her approach to life. She got involved in animal rights charities and if she’d have left things there – she’d never have made our list. Instead she’s been charged 5 times in her native France (and been convicted every single time” for inciting racial hatred. She has accused Muslims of “destroying her country” and constantly harps on about “foreign overpopulation”.

John Wayne

There’s a recurring them here; celebrity racism and “The Duke” was a straight up racist of the incredibly extreme kind. This is what he said to Playboy magazine about David Duke’s failed bid for the presidency; “We can’t all of a sudden get down on our knees and turn everything over to the leadership of the blacks. I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility. I don’t believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people.”

Mel Gibson

You’d have thought someone who starred as Jesus in The Last Temptation of Christ would know that it’s not nice to talk horribly to people but not Mel Gibson, the Australian turned American, who appears to be something of an anti-Christ in his personal life. Choice quotes include this to his then girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva; “You look like a fucking pig in heat, and if you get raped by a pack of ni**ers, it will be your fault.” And this on the subject of gay folks to a Spanish newspaper; “They take it up the ass. This is only for taking a shit.” And when he was asked to apologize for that remark he said; “I’ll apologize when hell freezes over. They can fuck off.”

Michael Jackson

When Michael wasn’t inviting other people’s children to share his bed; he was enjoying watching Nazi propaganda on his TV and handing out anti-Semitic rants like this one; “They’re like leeches. I’m so tired of it. They start out the most popular person in the world, make a lot of money, big house, cars and everything. End up penniless. It is a conspiracy. The Jews do it on purpose.”

Charlie Sheen

No surprises that Charlie Sheen, who has based his life on behaving badly, makes our list. We can live with the cocaine and the hookers – that seems to be a consequence of immaturity and too much money. We’re not so impressed with the domestic abuse (including holding a knife to Brook Mueller’s throat). He called his ex-wife Denise Richards “a shakedown piece of shit” and the worst mother alive. Then he followed that up with an answer phone message that seals his place here; “I hope I never fucking talk to you again you fucking cunt. Fuck you. You’re a coward and a liar and a fucking ni**er, alright, so fuck you.”

Ted Danson

We’d always thought the former star of Cheers was OK and that Whoopi Goldberg had done pretty well to land him. As it turns out we were dead wrong. Back in 1993 Ted was asked to give a speech for the New York Friars Club. He turned up wearing black face and promptly began to refer to poor Whoopi using the n-word over and over again. Roger Ebert called it the worst train-wreck since “The Fugitive”. Audience members were left flinching and holding their heads in their hands as Danson played on every tasteless racist stereotype ever imagined. He even cracked jokes about eating watermelon. The charmless soul that he is.

Jimmy Page

Jimmy Page raised the bar for shitty behavior from celebrities. While the other members of this list were all total horrors – none of them had a 14 year old girl kidnapped so they could “get it on” together. Page sent a roadie over to deliver the message “Jimmy told me he’d going to have you whether you like it or not.” to the fourteen year old at a club gig. He then forced her into a limo where she was told by the roadie; “You fucking move and I’ll fucking have your head.” Page kept the “relationship” secret so that he wouldn’t get arrested for child molesting.

Hulk Hogan

He may have destroyed Gawker media for their handling of his sex tape but let’s not pretend that the wrestler is a great person either. The audio of that infamous bedroom scene includes this lovely piece “I don’t know if Brooke [Hogan] was fucking the black guy’s son. I mean, I don’t have double standards. I mean, I am racist, to a point. Fucking ni**er. But then when it comes to nice people and shit, and whatever. I mean, if she was going to fuck some ni**er, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall ni**er worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player! I guess we’re all a little racist. Fucking ni**er.”